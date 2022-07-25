Arkansas State Police conducting internal review after man dies in chase from trooper

Investigators said John Bomar, 19, was speeding at more than 100 miles an hour during the chase. The trooper used a PIT maneuver and Bomar crashed into a field.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Arkansas State Police said an internal review is underway after a man died during a chase from a trooper.

Arkansas State Police said the chase began just after 4:30 p.m. Sunday, July 24, 2022, in Forrest City when the trooper tried to stop 19-year-old John Bomar of Kentucky for a traffic violation. Investigators said Bomar took off, exiting I-40 at Forrest City and heading north onto Arkansas Highway 1, speeding at more than 100 miles per hour.

Investigators said near the St. Francis County and Cross County line, the trooper chasing Bomar executed a PIT (Precision Intervention Technique) maneuver, and Bomar’s vehicle left to the road and crashed into a farm field.

Arkansas State Police said responders administered “life saving measures” and Bomar, who was the only one in his vehicle, was taken to a hospital in Wynne, where he died from his injuries.

State Police investigators said Bomar had been driving “recklessly and endangering other motorists.”

The findings of the internal review will be handed over to the prosecuting attorney in the jurisdiction, who will decide if charges will be filed or if deadly force was consistent with state laws.

