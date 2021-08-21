Arkansas State Police: Woman fired at law enforcement, then was found dead after a fire

Investigators said Jennifer Shirley at one point fired at Lawrence County deputies, but then was found dead after a fire in the home where she holed up.

LAWRENCE COUNTY, ARKANSAS, Ark. — Arkansas State Police are investigating after they said a woman died following fire after she first shot at deputies.

State Police said about 3:15 a.m., Lawrence County deputies were called to the home of 44-year-old Jennifer Shirley, near Walnut Ridge, to check on her wellbeing. Investigators said the deputies found Shirley inside holding a gun.

Investigators said Shirley had agreed to set the gun aside when one law enforcement officer fired “a less than lethal device” at her, and she grabbed the gun and began shooting. Arkansas State Police said the law enforcement officers did not return fire and escaped the home uninjured.

Investigators said a perimeter was set up, and they were able to make contact with Shirley. They said they were communicating with her until just after 7:00 a.m., when they saw smoke coming from the home.

When emergency crews went inside to put out the fire, they said the found Shirley dead. Investigators did not say how she died. Her body has been sent to the Arkansas Crime Lab.