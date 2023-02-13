WATCH: MFD looking for Arsonist caught on video setting fire to several Memphis tax offices

The Memphis Fire Department said the arsonist set fire to three separate Washington Credit and Tax Solution offices.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Fire Department is looking for an arsonist who set fire to several tax offices in Memphis early February, causing damage at all locations.

MFD said they responded to three Washington Credit and Tax Solution locations and extinguished fires on the inside of each office space, one on Feb. 5 at 5910 Mt. Moriah Road, and two others on Feb. 7, at 4359 Elvis Presley Boulevard and 3517 Ramill Road.

Fire investigators determined each fire was intentionally ignited using a poured accelerant and an open flame device.

The fires caused damage to the offices prior to being put out.

MFD released this photo of the suspect, and they are looking for help getting this person identified and found: