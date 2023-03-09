Tennessee Department of Children's Services' employee arrested for soliciting sex with an underage girl

Bolivar, Tennessee, Police said Christopher Baker was arrested in Jackson after he met a girl he believed to be underage for sex.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — An employee with the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services has been arrested and charged with trying to solicit sex with an underage girl.

Christopher Baker, 50, was arrested by police in Jackson, Tennessee, after they were called for help with an investigation by Bolivar Police. He is charged with solicitation of a minor.

Bolivar Police said on March 2, 2023, the girl found a strange note on her car at a Bolivar business. She and her parents reported it to police, who began an investigation and asked the Jackson Police Department’s Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force for help.

On March 7, investigators conducted an undercover operation. They said Baker met who he believed was an underage girl for sex in Jackson. Instead, he was arrested.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and no further details are being released at this time.

ABC24 has reached out to DCS to determine the status of Baker’s employment.

Anyone with more information on this case, or to report any child exploitation case, is asked to call the Internet Crimes Against Children Task Force at 731-467-6385.