Crime

Car leads Memphis Police on high-speed chase after hitting MPD cruiser

Memphis Police said two people were detained after the incident, which is still under investigation.
Credit: WATN/Ian Ripple

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two people are in police custody after leading officers on a high-speed chase through the streets of Memphis Monday night. 

Memphis Police said the incident started at a traffic stop on Franklin Street and Summer Avenue, when a car that had been pulled over hit an empty MPD squad car. 

The chase ended at the 4100 block of Olathe Drive, where MPD detained two people, one man and one woman. 

Memphis Police said no injuries were reported, although one person was observed being transported by the Memphis Fire Department.

