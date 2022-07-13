Accused Memphis carjacker used fake police lights to lure in victim, MPD says

According to Memphis Police, Caran Stokes pulled over a car and pointed a gun at the driver's head, demanding he get out. Then, he stole the driver's car.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in police custody after pulling over a car with fake emergency lights and carjacking him Sunday, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said on Sunday, officers responded to a carjacking call at 3478 Hendricks Avenue.

Officers were told that two cars using blue and red emergency lights pulled the victim over. A Black male approached the victim, pointed a firearm at his head, and ordered him out of the vehicle.

The victim complied, and the suspect got into the victim’s vehicle, a Kia Sedona, and all cars drove away.

On July 12, 2022, at 4:46 pm, the Violent Crimes Unit contacted the Mount Moriah Task Force for assistance.

Officers were told that the carjacked Kia was in the area of Rhodes Avenue and Prescott Street. Officers began to search the area and saw the car pulling into a parking lot.

Officers initiated lights and sirens to conduct a traffic stop, but the car fled. The Kia was pursued on Getwell Road. It struck a stationary MPD squad car with lights and sirens operating.

The Kia then struck an additional vehicle, a Pontiac, before coming to a stop. The driver of the Kia ran from the car and toward the New Willow Apartments, where he was placed into custody.

He was identified as Caran Stokes. The driver of the Pontiac reported no injuries, a juvenile passenger was transported non-critical from the scene, and the officer was uninjured.

Caran Stokes, 24 years old, was charged with Carjacking, Intentionally Evading Arrest in an Automobile, Evading Arrest on Foot, Reckless Driving, Employment of a Firearm during the Commission of a Felony, Driver’s License, and Financial Responsibility.