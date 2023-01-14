Covington Police: 3 teenagers arrested after threats made to Covington Schools

Three teenagers were ultimately released to their guardians and parents, but cited into juvenile court for the threat of mass violence, according to CPD.

COVINGTON, Tenn. — A Snapchat post had led to the arrest of three teenagers, according to the Covington Police Department (CPD). Police said that a CPD school resource officer received screenshots of the app that were "disturbing" on Friday and included a possible threat to multiple schools in Covington.

Three teenagers, who were determined to be near a Loon Lane address, told police that they fabricated the post to get out of going to school. These three — aged 15, 16 and 17 — allegedly spread the threat across social media intentionally.

A fourth teenager was not charged for making the post, but aware of the posts, according to CPD.

Criminal Investigation Command (CID) detectives as well as Tennessee Homeland Security agents worked with officials in the Tipton County Schools of Tennessee to initially determine the identity of the teenagers that made the threats, according to CPD. These officials also maintained security at each school, according to CPD.

A series of subpoena requests and investigation lead investigators to the three teenagers, who were ultimately cited into juvenile court for the threat of mass violence, according to CPD.

The investigation confirmed the post was fake, according to CPD. The teenagers were released to their guardians and parents, according to CPD.

Still, the three teenagers are scheduled to appear in Tipton County Juvenile Court in February, according to CPD.

"This was a great partnership to quickly determine where the social media post was made. I appreciate the Tennessee Homeland Security agents, Tipton County School staff and the CPD detectives who were vital in solving the case." CPD Chief Donna Turner said. "The parents and guardians worked closely with detectives and the investigation confirmed they did not know what the juveniles had plotted and posted."