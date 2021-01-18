x
One killed in double shooting near Memphis airport

Police said one man died from his injuries, another was injured.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a deadly double shooting late Sunday night near the airport.

Police began investigating after a man showed up shot at Methodist South about 11:10 p.m. Sunday. Police said the man was initially critical, but died from his injuries.

Police said a second man arrived at the hospital shot in critical condition.

After investigating, police said it appears both men were shot near Tchulahoma and Shelby Drive, just southeast of the airport.

There is no information on suspects.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 9010-528-CASH.
