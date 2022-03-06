Downtown Memphis shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Beale Street.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy has died and a girl is in non-critical condition after they were shot Saturday night in downtown Memphis.

According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just before 11 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Beale Street. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Regional One, where he later died. A 16-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur to be treated for injuries.

No suspect information was released.

If you have any tips that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or click here to send in tips online.

This story will be updated as more information is made available.

BREAKING: Memphis Police are on the scene at Beale and Riverside in Downtown Memphis. Witnesses tell ABC24 that at least one person was shot. We’re working to learn more information and will pass those details along as they become available. Posted by ABC24 Memphis on Saturday, March 5, 2022