Downtown Memphis shooting leaves 1 dead, 1 injured

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A boy has died and a girl is in non-critical condition after they were shot Saturday night in downtown Memphis.
According to the Memphis Police Department, it happened just before 11 p.m. at Riverside Drive and Beale Street. A 15-year-old boy was taken to Regional One, where he later died. A 16-year-old girl was taken to LeBonheur to be treated for injuries.
No suspect information was released.
If you have any tips that can help police, call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH or click here to send in tips online.
This story will be updated as more information is made available.