Two injured in shooting in Berclair area

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a double shooting Saturday in the Berclair area.
Officers were called to the scene in the 900 block of Wingfield, east of N. Graham Street, about 11:45 a.m. They found two people shot.
The victims were taken to Regional One Hospital, one in critical and one in non-critical.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.