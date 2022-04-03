Two injured in shooting in Berclair area

Officers were called to the scene in the 900 block of Wingfield, east of N. Graham Street, about 11:45 a.m.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for suspects after a double shooting Saturday in the Berclair area.

Officers were called to the scene in the 900 block of Wingfield, east of N. Graham Street, about 11:45 a.m. They found two people shot.

The victims were taken to Regional One Hospital, one in critical and one in non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.