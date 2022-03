Memphis Police are investigating after a deadly crash along the interstate involving a pedestrian Saturday morning.

Officers responded to the crash about 5:00 a.m. Saturday. It happened at I-240 eastbound at the I-40 ramp. Investigators said three vehicles were involved, and a pedestrian was struck.

One person died at the scene. Police did not say if that person was the pedestrian or in one of the vehicles.

Investigators have not said if anyone will face charges.