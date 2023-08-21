Employees shot, robbed outside East Memphis sushi restaurant while walking to their cars

Memphis Police said the shooting happened just after 10 p.m. Sunday night, and the two employees are expected to be OK.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Two employees of an East Memphis sushi restaurant are recovering in the hospital after they were shot outside the restaurant Sunday night during a robbery, according to Memphis Police.

MPD said their officers responded to a shooting call at the Tokyo Grill at 4982 Park Avenue around 10:10 p.m. Sunday.

There, they found a man and a woman, both suffering from gunshot wounds. They were taken to Regional One in critical condition, and later improved to non-critical condition.

According to MPD's incident report, the two employees were walking to their cars when a man wearing a black mask approached them and tried to grab a gray backpack from them. When the employees fought back, the man shot at them around four or five times, hitting one in the thigh and the other in the calf.

MPD said the suspect was able to leave the scene with the gray backpack.

He's described as a Black man, 6'1" tall, around 25 to 30 years old with a medium build, and armed with a black handgun with an extended magazine.