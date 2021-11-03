Former Memphis church employee indicted, accused of molesting two teen boys

David L. Hale, who worked at the Sycamore View Church of Christ, was indicted on two felony counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Shelby County Grand Jury has indicted a former church employee in Memphis, accused of molesting two teen boys.

53-year-old David L. Hale was indicted on two felony counts of sexual battery by an authority figure.

Prosecutors said Hale worked at the Sycamore View Church of Christ from 2011 to 2019 as a volunteer in sound and lighting, and a paid employee those last two years securing doors during church services. He was banned from the church property in February 2019 when the incidents were reported.

Investigators said Hale offered a 13-year-old boy a massage, then molested him, in an audio-visual area during a church service around January 2016.

In early 2019, investigators said Hale reportedly gave a massage and molested to a 17-year-old boy in a bathroom near the church gym.