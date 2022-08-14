Grandmother 'terrified' after chaotic Crump Stadium scene presses MSCS to take additional action

Friday night’s hysteria happened just a day after a teen ran across the field with a loaded gun.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — It was panic Friday night when a crowd of teens and football spectators rushed out of Crump Stadium fearful of shots fired.

Memphis Police confirmed there was no shooting, but one grandmother said she was terrified when her daughter called her screaming.

“It was all these people running, when you see something like you just think first thing somebody’s shooting," said grandmother Sarah Carpenter.

Memphis Police said a large fight broke out on Central High School’s campus.

The night ended with two girls detained by MSCS resource officers, released and given a juvenile summons.

Sarah Carpenter’s grandkids were at Friday night’s jamboree, and her daughter called screaming.

“She has her two daughters with her and my 4-year-old great-grandson. Of course, I was terrified.”

Terrified of losing another member of her family to gun violence.

Friday night’s hysteria happened just a day after a teen ran across the field with a loaded gun during a live game.

“I really think the district needs to rethink security at these games.”

Carpenter head of parent advocate organization Memphis Lift said if it’s more funding the district needs – it should be available.

“They got metal detectors at the school," she said. "We got to figure out away. I know it's federal money because I heard the governor talk about it. What happened in texas can happen anywhere.”

“It's on Memphis has a city, it’s on parents…to try to help our kids. Kids didn’t mess the world up, adults did,” the Whitehaven grandmother explained.

When it comes to more games this upcoming season, her words to MSCS, "They got to fix the problem. We’re willing to sit at the table and give you our ideas but when we send our kids to basketball, football games we expect you to have them safe."