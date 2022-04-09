x
Crime

Search is on for killer after Helena-West Helena Police find man shot on front porch

Investigators said Cornelius Borum died after being airlifted to Regional One Health in Memphis.
HELENA-WEST HELENA, Ark. — Helena-West Helena Police are searching for a killer after a man was found shot to death on a front porch of a home.

About 9:30 p.m. Friday, officers were called to a home in the 1000 block of Cherry Street in Helena about shots fired. They found 50-year-old Cornelius Borum on the front porch shot in the back. He was taken to the local hospital then airlifted to Regional One Hospital in Memphis, where he died.

Investigators said they have an unnamed person of interest but are asking anyone with information to give them a call at 870-572-3441.

