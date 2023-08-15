Memphis Police still seeking answers after man found dead in April 2022 identified

MPD identified the man as David Pollard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police identified man found dead in April 2022, a homicide in which they still need the community's help.

MPD identified the victim as David Pollard, according to a post on Tuesday.

On April 25, 2022, officers responded to a dead on arrival call around 11:30 p.m. at Crossfield Road and Holmes Road, where they found Pollard. He had been reported missing on New Willow Road near Getwell Road. His last contact was on May 25, 2021.

No arrest has been made at this time.