Investigation underway after another escape attempt at Wilder Youth Development Center

FAYETTE COUNTY, Tenn. — An investigation is underway after the Tennessee Department of Children’s Services after another escape attempt at Wilder Youth Development Center in Fayette County.

A department spokesperson said three youth tried to force their way out of a dorm Tuesday night. They were not able to escape, and we are told no one was injured. The spokesperson said they could not make further comments due to the ongoing investigation.

This comes after several recent escapes and attempted escapes. When Local 24 News asked following one of those recent incidents, the department said it has taken steps to make the facility safer.