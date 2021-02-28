Investigators say a tenant shot & killed his landlord in Tipton County

48-year-old Joseph “Joey” Benjamin Guy died at the scene, and investigators have not said if the tenant will be charged.

MUNFORD, Tenn. — Tipton County deputies are investigating after they said a tenant shot and killed his landlord who had shown up at his home Saturday night.

It happened just before 10:00 p.m. at a home in the 200 block of Gin House Lake Road in Munford. Investigators responded to a call about a resident shooting an assailant during a home invasion.

When they got there, deputies found 48-year-old Joseph “Joey” Benjamin Guy shot. He died at the scene. Investigators said it appeared Guy had entered the home where the tenant lived, and the tenant shot him.

Investigators said Guy owned the property where the man who shot him lived, and the two had an ongoing civil dispute which deputies had responded to previously.

The investigation is ongoing and anyone with information is asked to call the Criminal Investigations Division at 901-475-3300, Central Dispatch after hours at 901-475-4300, phone in tips at 901-475-3307, email tips to sheriff@tiptonco.com or Facebook Sheriff J.T. Pancho Chumley.

Anonymous tips can also be submitted to the Tipton County tip411 app or by texting “Tipton” to 847411.