Memphis Police investigating late night shooting at FedEx facility

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the parking lot of a FedEx facility near the Memphis International Airport late Wednesday night, Memphis Police said.
According to MPD, officers responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain on 3955 East Holmes Road.
A 24-year-old man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.
FedEx said they are working with police during the investigation.
"We are aware of a reported incident in the parking lot of the facility at 3955 East Holmes Road," a FedEx spokesperson told ABC24. "The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation."
MPD said the suspect is known by the victim. This is an ongoing investigation.