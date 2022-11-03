Memphis Police investigating late night shooting at FedEx facility

The shooting happened at the FedEx Supply Chain parking lot near Memphis International Airport.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — One person is in critical condition following a shooting in the parking lot of a FedEx facility near the Memphis International Airport late Wednesday night, Memphis Police said.

According to MPD, officers responded around 11 p.m. Wednesday to a shooting at the FedEx Supply Chain on 3955 East Holmes Road.

A 24-year-old man was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

FedEx said they are working with police during the investigation.

"We are aware of a reported incident in the parking lot of the facility at 3955 East Holmes Road," a FedEx spokesperson told ABC24. "The safety of our team members is our top priority. We are fully cooperating with law enforcement in their investigation."