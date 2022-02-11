2 MPD officers, 2 civilians injured after suspect hits them with car during arrest attempt near Memphis International Airport

Memphis police said officers surrounded a black Infiniti before the driver struck one of the officers and hit two other squad cars.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis Police officer and two civilians are recovering from injuries Wednesday after MPD said suspects struck an officer with a car, rammed into several other cars, and fled the scene during an arrest attempt.

A second officer suffered minor injuries during a subsequent foot chase.

According to Memphis police, at 5:08 p.m., MPD Officers attempted to approach a black Infiniti G37 at 4150 Millbranch Road.

While approaching the car, it drove off, striking an MPD squad car and several other cars in the parking lot.

The driver also drove toward an officer causing the officer to land on the hood of the suspect's car, at which time another officer fired his weapon toward the suspect.

The suspects were not hit and fled the scene.

Officers chased the suspect to Tchulahoma Road and Morningview Drive, where the suspect crashed into three other vehicles. Two men ran from the vehicle and were taken into custody after a short foot pursuit.

Two of the drivers whose vehicle was struck by the suspect's vehicle were transported in non-critical condition to an area hospital.

An MPD officer was injured during the foot pursuit and treated on the scene. The officer who landed on the suspect's car was transported in non-critical condition to Regional One Hospital.