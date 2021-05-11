Man arrested and charged for carwash murder

Ozar Faulkner is charged with First-Degree murder from a carwash back in August.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — U.S. Marshal Tyreece Miller announces that Ozar Odell Faulkner was arrested on charges of First-Degree Murder from a homicide that took place at a carwash off North Hollywood Street on August 3, 2021.

On November 4, 2021, an arrest warrant for one count of First-Degree Murder was issued for Faulkner. The Two Rivers Violent Fugitive Task Force (TRVFTF) adopted the case out of Shelby County.

Friday, the TRVFTF went to an apartment complex at 1910 Asa Drive to locate Faulkner. Deputies arrested Faulkner without incident at the residence.