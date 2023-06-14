Man charged after barricade situation in Cordova forced neighbors to evacuate

The barricade situation began about 8:45 p.m. and ended just under two hours later on Breezy Valley Dr. A second person in the home is safe.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man has been charged after a barricade situation ended peacefully Tuesday night in Cordova.

The Shelby County Sheriff’s Office said Brian Case, 49, is charged with criminal attempt second degree murder, employing a firearm during the commission of dangerous felony, aggravated assault, domestic assault, and convicted felon in possession of a firearm.

The SCSO said it all began about 8:45 p.m. Tuesday, June 13, 2023, in the 1200 block of Breezy Valley Dr. near Macon Rd. east of N. Houston Levee Rd. They said two people were believed to be inside a residence, one of them possibly armed and barricaded inside.

SWAT and negotiators responded to the scene, and people were evacuated from nearby homes as a precaution.

Investigators said the barricade ended peacefully just after 11:30 p.m. and Case was taken into custody. They said the other person in the home was safe.

Case is being held in the Shelby County Jail and is due in court Thursday, June 15.

SCSO detectives have arrested Brian Case, 49, and charged him with Criminal Attempt Second Degree Murder, Employing a Firearm During the Commission of Dangerous Felony, Aggravated Assault, Domestic Assault, and Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm. pic.twitter.com/6t3BsqgCRg — ShelbyTNSheriff (@ShelbyTNSheriff) June 14, 2023