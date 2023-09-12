Man dead after shooting in Grahamwood area

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Tuesday just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of St. Pierre Boulevard.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is dead after a shooting occurred early Tuesday morning in the Grahamwood area.

Memphis Police responded to the shooting Sept. 12 just before 2:30 a.m. in the 4100 block of St. Pierre Boulevard, where they found a man seriously injured.

He was taken to Regional One Health, where he later died.

According to MPD, there is no suspect information at this time. The investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information related to the shooting should call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH).