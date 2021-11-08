Man dies after being found shot in vehicle in Raleigh

Officers were called to the shooting Monday morning in the 3900 block of St. Elmo near Kerwin Drive, west of Raleigh-Millington Road.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man died after being found shot in a vehicle in Raleigh.

Investigators said a man was found shot inside a black vehicle. He was taken to Regional One Hospital, where he died.

Police have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on a suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.