Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission calls on community, leaders to tackle crime

The Memphis Shelby County Crime Commission said as of this summer, violent crime has increased by 12% since that same time last year.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — You may see it often in your neighborhood, crime tape or even the MPD lights after a life was taken.

Now officials and activists are asking for the public to help them find a solution. Bill Gibbons, the president of the crime commission said finding the solution to violent crime isn’t easy and there isn't just one.

“It’s multi-faceted it’s got to be tackled on many different fronts,” said Gibbons.

The president said there have been numerous meetings on crime over the years, but the public discussions in Frayser and South Memphis happening later this month are unique.

It will include presentations by law enforcement, prosecutors and healthcare leaders.

“The purpose is really to have key stakeholders be very, very specific in terms of actions they think can be taken to address the problem of gun violence,” said Gibbons.

Community members will be able to comment and ask questions.

“We’re asking Chief Davis, Sheriff Bonner and other in law enforcement to say this is what we think law enforcement can do to address this problem.”

Gibbons said Mayor Strickland is focused on supporting individuals who can stop much of the retaliatory gun violence Memphis is seeing.

“That’s a best practice that’s been proven to work in other cities but it’s a matter of implementing it correctly here and scaling it up to the necessary capacity.”

The aim is for community members to go home feeling leaders have a sense of what needs to be done to tackle crime, and actually be prepared to do it.

The first meeting is Tuesday, November 16th at the Pursuit of God Church in Frayser from 5:00 – 6:30 p.m.