Man found shot near Alcy Samuels Park Tuesday night

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the 2100 block of E. Alcy Rd.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after a man was shot Tuesday night not far from Alcy Samuels Park.

MPD officers responded to a shooting call just before 10:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 2, 2023, in the 2100 block of E. Alcy Rd. They found one man shot, and he was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any information on suspects.

Anyone with information that may help the investigation is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.