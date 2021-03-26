Man indicted for murder of man found shot behind south Memphis church last summer

Durrell Davis, aka Durrell Mickens, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and more in the death of Derrick Biggs last July.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 27-year-old man has been indicted on murder charges stemming from the discovery of a body last summer behind a South Memphis church, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Durrell Davis, aka Durrell Mickens, was indicted on counts of first-degree murder and convicted felon in possession of a handgun. He is being held in the Shelby County Jail.

Investigators said that around 8 a.m. on July 21, 2020, police discovered the body of 27-year-old Derrick Biggs behind LeMoyne Truevine MB Church at 578 Lucy Ave. He had been shot multiple times.

Nearby residents reported hearing gunshots the previous night coming from the vicinity of the church.

The case is being handled by Asst. Dist. Atty. Abby Wallace of the District Attorney’s Special Prosecution Unit (SPU) in Criminal Court Division 8. The SPU seeks maximum sentencing for repeat felony offenders.