Man indicted on charges of shooting two men who responded to online gun sale

One of the two men were killed, the other was critically injured.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A 19-year-old man has been indicted for allegedly shooting two Oakland, Tenn., men who responded to his online offer to sell a gun last November, said Shelby County Dist. Atty. Gen. Amy Weirich.

Defendant Juan de Paz Mondragon, 19, was indicted on first-degree murder in the perpetration of a robbery, attempted first-degree murder, especially aggravated robbery and employment of a firearm in the commission of a dangerous felony.

He is in custody in the Shelby County Jail.

Police were called around 3 p.m. on Nov. 1, 2020, to the 2700 block of Eveningview Road in the Bartlett area where they found 21-year-old Tyler Wolfe dead in the front passenger seat of a pickup truck. He had been shot multiple times.

A 24-year-old companion in the driver’s seat also was shot several times and was hospitalized with critical injuries.

Mondragon was developed as a suspect and was arrested the following day.

The case is being handled by Senior Felony Asst. Neil Umsted and Asst. Dist. Atty. Brad Reasonover of the District Attorney’s Vertical Team 3 which handles cases in General Sessions Division 11 and in Criminal Court Division 3.