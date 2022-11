Anyone with information should call Crimestoppers at (901) 528-CASH.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man was injured Wednesday morning after being shot in Orange Mound.

According to the Memphis Police Department, officers responded to the 1000 block of Haynes St. at 10:10 a.m.

The victim was taken to Regional One Hospital in critical condition.

The suspect was seen leaving the scene in a grey vehicle westbound on Barron.

This is an ongoing investigation.

At 10:10 am, officers responded to a shooting in the 1000 Block of Haynes Street. A male victim was located and transported to ROH critical. The suspect(s) fled in a grey vehicle west on Barron. Call 901-528-CASH w/tips. pic.twitter.com/L5TVL3hNiw — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) November 23, 2022