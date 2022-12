MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for the suspect who shot a man Sunday night in south Memphis.

MPD officers responded to a shooting just after 7:30 p.m. Dec. 18, 2022, in the 300 block of Essex Ave. They found a man shot. He was taken to Methodist Hospital in critical condition.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting, but did say the victim knew the suspect.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.