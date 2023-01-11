Most Wanted Alert issued by TBI for Middle Tennessee murder suspect

Marvin Deon Holt, 21, is wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for first-degree murder.

HICKMAN COUNTY, Tenn. — The Tennessee Bureau of Investigation has issued a Most Wanted Alert for a murder suspect from Middle Tennessee.

According to the TBI, Marvin Deon Holt, 21, is wanted by the Hickman County Sheriff's Office and the TBI for first-degree murder.

He's 6'3", weighs 185 lbs., and has black hair and brown eyes.

The TBI said Holt should be considered armed and dangerous. A reward of up to $2,500 is being offered for information leading to his arrest.

If you know where he is, call 1-800-TBI-FIND.