Crime

Several injured, including a child critically, after a carjacking and chase through Memphis

MPD said a woman was injured, and a child critically, after three suspects crashed into their car during the chase.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said several people were injured, including one child critically, after a carjacking and chase that started near Frayser and ended near the Vollintine-Everegreen area.

MPD said it started about 1:10 p.m. Friday, Nov. 4, 2022, in the area of Thomas and Whitney, when officers tried to stop a vehicle that had been taken in a carjacking at gunpoint earlier in the morning. They said the driver took off, leading police on a chase.

Investigators said the suspects crashed into another vehicle at Jackson and Cypress, just northeast of the Rhodes College campus and not far from the V&E Greenline.

Police said a child in the car that was hit by the suspects was taken to Le Bonheur Children’s Hospital in critical condition. A woman in that car was taken to Regional One Hospital in non-critical.

Investigators said the suspects were also taken to hospitals in non-critical – one to Regional One and the other two suspects to Le Bonheur.

MPD said the investigation is ongoing. They have not released charges the suspects could face yet.

