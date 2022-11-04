Young Dolph murder suspect asks court to move him to Shelby County penal farm

Justin Johnson asked to be moved from the jail at 201 Poplar to the penal farm, reportedly due to safety concerns.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — In a court hearing Friday morning, one of the suspects charged with the murder of Memphis rapper Young Dolph asked to be moved from the jail at 201 Poplar, reportedly due to safety concerns.

Justin Johnson, 24, asked the judge to be moved to the penal farm instead of remaining at the jail downtown. The judge reportedly said that would be at the discretion of Shelby County Sheriff Floyd Bonner. ABC24 has reached out to Bonner’s office to find out if the request will be honored.

Johnson and Cornelius Smith, 32, were indicted in January on charges of first-degree murder, criminal attempted first degree murder, unlawful carrying and possession of a firearm, employment of a firearm with intent to commit a felony, and theft of property.

Young Dolph, whose real name was Adolph Thornton Jr., was killed Nov. 17, 2021. Police have said two men got out of a stolen Mercedes-Benz and fired shots into Makeda’s Homemade Cookies, where Young Dolph was making a purchase. Police released photos taken from surveillance video that captured the shooting.

Johnson also faces additional charges from a non-related case. He failed to register as a sex offender, violating the Sex Offender Registry Act.