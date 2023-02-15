WATCH: MFD releases video of suspects in another arson at a local tax business

MFD said they were called to Rapid Refund Taxes in the 2800 block of S. Perkins Rd. on Thursday, Feb. 9, 2023.

MEMPHIS, Tenn — The Memphis Fire Department has released new video of another recent arson at a local tax business.

Fire fighters arrived to find the business in flames. They said the fire was intentionally set inside.

Video showed two suspects outside, breaking into the business. One is seen going through a pane of glass they broke through, and less than a minute later the suspect runs out, and both take off.

Anyone with information is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017.

Arson Fire ( Rapid Refund Taxes) 2898 S. Perkins Road St. 101 On February 9th, 2023, The Memphis Fire Department responded to the listed location and extinguished a fire on the interior of the commercial occupancy. Fire Investigators determined the fire was intentionally ignited using a poured accelerant and an open flame device. The fire caused damage to the occupancy prior to extinguishment. Videos of the incident are attached. Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH (2274) or the State Arson Hotline at 1-800-762-3017. You could be eligible to receive a cash reward from Crime Stoppers of Memphis and Shelby County, Inc. Posted by Memphis Fire Department on Wednesday, February 15, 2023

This latest video comes only days after MFD released a video of another arson as they said they were searching for whoever set fire to at least three other tax businesses.

MFD said they responded to three Washington Credit and Tax Solution locations and extinguished fires on the inside of each office space; one on Feb. 5 at 5910 Mt. Moriah Road, and two others on Feb. 7, at 4359 Elvis Presley Boulevard and 3517 Ramill Road.

Fire investigators determined each fire was intentionally ignited using a poured accelerant and an open flame device, the same as in the most recent case. Investigators have not said if they believe this latest case is related to the previous ones.

