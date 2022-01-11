Memphis Police release pictures of suspect in murder of LYE Dance Academy administrator

Juanita Washington was shot December 29, 2021, while sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens in the 3100 block of S. Perkins.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released pictures of the suspect in a deadly shooting that killed LYE Dance Academy head administrator Juanita Washington.

The 60-year-old was shot about 1:00 p.m. December 29, 2021, while sitting in her car in the parking lot of the Walgreens in the 3100 block of S. Perkins in Parkway Village. She died at the hospital.

Memphis Police said security video showed a man in a white Chevrolet van with green graphics that read “A&G Lawncare” pull up beside Washington’s car. They said the video shows the man get out of the can, then shoot into Washington’s car several times before taking off.

The van was recovered later that evening.

Anyone with information on who the man is, is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Homicide Investigation Walgreens 3177 South Perkins Report #2112011360ME On December 29, 2021, at 1:00 pm, Memphis... Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, January 11, 2022