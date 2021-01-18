Memphis man charged with kidnapping & raping teen girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is charged after police said he forced a 15-year-old into his car at gunpoint and raped her for hours.
Christopher Mackey is charged with aggravated rape and aggravated kidnapping.
According to the police affidavit, the victim told police just before 8:00 p.m. January 10th, she was in the Bent Tree apartment complex in the 2000 block of Lenox Court when Mackey grabbed her and forced her into his car at gunpoint. She said Mackey drove to a hotel, and proceeded to rape her for three hours. She told police she tried to escape, but Mackey grabbed her and ripped her clothes. She said she told him she was only 15 and told him no, but he continued to rape her.
According to the affidavit, under questioning Mackey “gave details of the event that was given by the victim.” Police said he consented to DNA swabs and a cell phone search.
Mackey’s bond was set at $50,000 and he is due in court Tuesday.