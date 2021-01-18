Memphis man charged with kidnapping & raping teen girl

According to the police affidavit, the victim told police just before 8:00 p.m. January 10th, she was in the Bent Tree apartment complex in the 2000 block of Lenox Court when Mackey grabbed her and forced her into his car at gunpoint. She said Mackey drove to a hotel, and proceeded to rape her for three hours. She told police she tried to escape, but Mackey grabbed her and ripped her clothes. She said she told him she was only 15 and told him no, but he continued to rape her.