Memphis Police looking for DoorDash driver accused of shooting McDonald's worker

The victim told police the DoorDash driver shot him as he delivered food to the man's car.
MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are looking for a DoorDash driver who apparently shot a McDonald’s worker early Monday morning.

According to the police report, officers were called to the McDonald’s in the 7100 block of Winchester about 3:00 a.m. Monday. They found a McDonald’s worker shot in the hand and abdomen. The victim told investigators he had gone outside to take a DoorDash order to the driver in the parking lot. He said when he Handed the DoorDash driver the food, the driver pulled out a gun and shot him.

The victim was taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the DoorDash driver was in a red Nissan.

Anyone with information can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
