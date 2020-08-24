Memphis man charged in road rage shooting that barely missed two children

Police say Eric Tines admitted to firing a shot after he was cut off and the other driver showed a gun.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man is charged after police say he fired shots during a road rage incident, barely missing two young passengers in the other car.

29-year-old Eric Tines is charged with four counts of aggravated assault.

According to the police affidavit, about 2:30 p.m. Sunday, Tines told investigators he was driving down Hacks Cross near Winchester when another car cut him off as he was trying to merge into a left lane. Tines said he sped up and passed the car that cut him off, and the driver pointed a gun at him, so he pulled out his gun and fired a shot at the car.

The driver of the other car told police she was following a family member’s car when a truck merged into her lane. She said the driver then sped around her, stopped in the far left lane and waited for her to pass. She told police she feared being hurt and showed her gun, but did not point it at the driver. She said when she drove past, a shot was fired and her rear window was hit. Three passengers were in her car, and police say they found a bullet hole directly in the window directly above the rear passengers, who were juveniles.

Tines was arraigned and released on his own recognizance.