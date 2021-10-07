Memphis man convicted in 2011 rape, also indicted in three more cases

37-year-old Donyel Thomas was convicted Wednesday of raping the woman in Whitehaven July 17, 2011.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A Memphis man has been convicted in a 2011 rape, and remains indicted in three more cases.

37-year-old Donyel Thomas was convicted Wednesday of raping the woman in Whitehaven July 17, 2011.

Prosecutors said the victim was walking back to her hotel after going to a party, and Thomas pulled over at Brooks Road and Millbranch, offering her a ride to the hotel. They said she accepted, but Thomas drove to a nearby park, threatened the woman with a knife, and then raped her. She said he drove off, taking her cell phone with them.

Prosecutors said a DNA sample from the rape kit was entered into the Combined DNA Index System (CODIS) in 2015, and a match came back linking Thomas to that rape, as well as four others.

Thomas was indicted in three of those cases, and they are still pending.