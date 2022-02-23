Memphis man sentenced to 15 years in prison without parole after pleading guilty to sexually abusing 9-year-old girl

Investigators said medical tests and DNA confirmed James Williams Jr. sexually molested the girl in 2018 at his home while babysitting her.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A South Memphis man will spend 15 years in prison without the possibility of parole after pleading guilty to sexually abusing a 9-year-old girl.

The Shelby County District Attorney General’s Office said 33-year-old James T. Williams Jr. pleaded guilty to two counts of aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to 15 years and community supervision for life, as well as being added to the Violent Sex Offender Registry.