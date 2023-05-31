Memphis Police find man shot to death in East Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man was found shot to death in East Memphis Wednesday morning.
MPD officers responded to a call about 11:15 a.m. Wednesday, May 31, 2023, about shots being fired in the 3900 block of Willow Cv. near Getwell and New Willow Rd. When they got there, they found a man shot and unresponsive. He died at the scene.
Investigators have not said what led to the shooting or released any suspect information.
Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.