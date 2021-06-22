Memphis Police investigating deadly double shooting near airport

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are searching for answers after two men were shot overnight near Memphis International Airport.
Officers responded to the shooting in the 3900 block of Brompton Road, near Swinnea Road, just before 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. They found one man shot inside a Dodge caravan, He died at the scene.
Investigators said a second man was taken to Methodist hospital by private vehicle, and was in critical condition.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.