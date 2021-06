Officers found a woman shot Tuesday morning, and she was rushed to Regional One, but did not survive.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after they said a woman was shot and killed Tuesday morning.

Police responded to the shooting about 8:15 a.m. in the 500 block of E. McLemore. They found a woman shot, and she was rushed to Regional One, but did not survive.

The only description of the suspect was a man without a shirt wearing light-colored jeans.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Officers are on the scene of a shooting at 539 E. McLemore. One female victim was located and xported to ROH in critical condition.

The responsible party is a male wearing no shirt and light-colored jeans. — Memphis Police Dept (@MEM_PoliceDept) June 22, 2021