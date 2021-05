It happened about 10:30 p.m. in the 4200 block of Wagon Wheel, which is just west of the Links at Davy Crockett golf course.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating a triple shooting Thursday night.

Police said a woman and two men were taken to the hospital in private vehicles. All are listed in critical condition.

Police have not said what led to the shooting and have not released suspect information.

Anyone who can help in this case can call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.