MEMPHIS, Tenn. — A man is in critical condition at the hospital after being shot Tuesday afternoon east of the High Point Terrace neighborhood.

According to the Memphis Police Department, a man was found shot at N. Graham and Philwood. Police say the suspect took off before officers arrived. If you have information that could help investigators, call Memphis CrimeStoppers at 901-528-2274 (CASH). Calls to CrimeStoppers are anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward.