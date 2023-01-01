Memphis Police looking for suspect of deadly hit-and-run near airport

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-2274 (CASH) with tips.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — The Memphis Police Department (MPD) are looking for the suspect of a deadly crash that took place Saturday night near 10 p.m. at Winchester Road and Lake Park Drive, east of Tchulahoma Road.

A woman pedestrian was hit by a car and killed before the driver left the scene by driving eastbound on Winchester, according to MPD. That car may have heavy front-end damage, according to MPD.

No arrest has been made at press time, and this is an ongoing investigation.

Police encourage anyone with additional information related to this incident to call CrimeStoppers at (901) 528-2274 (CASH) with tips. They could also call Sgt. J. Bussey of MPD's STIS Bureau at (901) 636-4014.