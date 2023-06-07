Memphis Police say man admitted to robbing USPS mail carrier in April

MPD officers were responding to a robbery call on May 6, but instead of a crime scene, they said Tyron Morris admitted to the previous robbery.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police said a man has been arrested and charged after admitting to robbing a USPS postal worker who was on her rounds.

Tyron Morris is charged with aggravated robbery and is currently in the Shelby County Jail without bond.

According to the police affidavit, MPD officers responded to a call about an armed robbery just before 5 p.m. Saturday, May 6, 2023, at the Keystone Landing Apartments in the 4200 block of Ridgestone Drive near the Frayser-Raleigh area.

When they arrived, instead of finding a robbery scene, officers said Morris told them he was involved in the robbery of a USPS worker the previous month in April. Morris was taken into custody for questioning.

The affidavit said the victim had been loading mail into boxes on April 5, 2023, when she noticed a man watching her. The mail carrier told investigators the man ran up to her and put a gun to her stomach, and said, “I don’t want to hurt you, but I have a package with a lot of dope in it and I need that package” and “Give me the biggest package you have.” The victim said he also took the ‘arrow key’ which gave him access to all of the mailboxes, then ran away.

According to the affidavit, when taken into custody on May 6, Morris admitted that he was the one who robbed the woman, saying he had a face mask on at the time, but it was him.