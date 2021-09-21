x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Memphis Police release surveillance pictures of suspect in unsolved murder at auto shop

Investigators said about 1 p.m. on January 9, 2021, Derrick Johnson was found shot to death in the lobby of Discount Muffler and Brakes in the 2500 block of Lamar.
Credit: Memphis Police Department

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures from a January homicide, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.

Investigators said about 1:00 p.m. on January 9, 2021, Derrick Johnson was found shot to death in the lobby of Discount Muffler and Brakes in the 2500 block of Lamar. He had been shot several times.

Investigators said Johnson had been inside the shop when a man dressed in all red came in and began shooting. The suspect ran southbound down Callis Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Homicide 2597 Lamar Report #2101003404ME MEMPHIS, TN - On January 9, 2021, at 1:05 pm, Airways Station officers were...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Tuesday, September 21, 2021

Related Articles