Memphis Police release surveillance pictures of suspect in unsolved murder at auto shop

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police have released surveillance pictures from a January homicide, in hopes of generating new leads in the case.

Investigators said about 1:00 p.m. on January 9, 2021, Derrick Johnson was found shot to death in the lobby of Discount Muffler and Brakes in the 2500 block of Lamar. He had been shot several times.

Investigators said Johnson had been inside the shop when a man dressed in all red came in and began shooting. The suspect ran southbound down Callis Street.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.