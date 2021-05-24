x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Memphis News & Weather | Memphis, TN | WATN - localmemphis.com

Crime

Memphis Police searching for man they said may have been kidnapped

Officers said they found signs of an aggravated assault early Sunday morning, and Jerimiah Wynn was missing.
Credit: Memphis Police Department
Jerimiah Wynn

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are trying to find a man they believe may have been kidnapped.

Police said about 2:45 a.m. Sunday, officers were called to aggravated assault/kidnapping in the 5000 block of Wooddale, near Clearbrook just north of Winchester Road.

Officers said they found signs of an aggravated assault, and Jerimiah Wynn was missing.

Police said Wynn has not been located at any area hospitals and family members have not heard from him.

Investigators said they believe he may have been kidnapped between 1:00 a.m. and 1:30 a.m. Sunday.

Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.

Missing Adult – Aggravated Assault / Kidnapping Victim 5000 Block of Wooddale Report #2105009591ME MEMPHIS, TN – On...

Posted by Memphis Police Department est.1827 on Sunday, May 23, 2021

Related Articles