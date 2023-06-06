MPD searching for suspects after man and woman were shot in South Memphis

Memphis Police said the suspects, another man and woman, were in a black vehicle.

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Memphis Police are investigating after a man and woman were shot Tuesday morning in South Memphis.

MPD officers responded to the shooting in the 500 block of Lucy Ave., near S. Lauderdale between McLemore and Trigg, about 11 a.m. Tuesday June 6, 2023. They found a man and woman shot, and both were taken to Regional One Hospital – the man in critical and the woman non-critical.

Investigators have not said what led to the shooting. They said the suspects are a man and woman in a black vehicle. They said the woman had red hair and was wearing a pink shirt and blue jean shorts.

Anyone with information can call CrimeStoppers at 901-528-CASH.